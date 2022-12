National Signing Day: Southern Colorado Football Players Sign NLI’s To Play At Collegiate Level

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - December 21st is Early Signing Day and three of Colorado’s most elite put their pen to paper for the next stop of their football careers.

Vista Ridge Wolves:

Brayden Dorman (Quarterback) - University of Arizona

Brandon Hills (Wide Receiver) - Washington State University

Palmer Ridge Bears:

KJ Smedley (Cornerback) - University of Northern Colorado

