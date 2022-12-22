Growing Club Q memorial protected by tarp during freezing temperatures, snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The growing Club Q memorial is being protected by tarp during Thursday’s freezing temperatures and snow.

Club Q posted on social media Wednesday, saying “the out pouring of LOVE from across the city,state, country and world has been so healing for the Club Q Community.”

Club Q says maintaining the memorial has become a task, so officials made their third cleanup of flowers, cards, artwork and other mementos to bring inside, to make more room for additional donations.

On Nov. 19, five people were killed and countless more were injured in the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club after a mass shooting. Club Q will be hosting a Christmas Eve event from 5-5:30 p.m. with holiday songs to remember those we have lost.

