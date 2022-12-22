Former Bronco, Super Bowl winner, Ronnie Hillman dies

Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Bronco, and Super Bowl winner, Ronnie Hillman has died.

Hillman played on two Super Bowl teams as running back, including the Denver Broncos team that won in 2016. The Broncos tweeted a tribute for Hillman saying, “A bright soul gone far too soon. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.”

Hillman was drafted by the Broncos in 2012, and was described as “soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity.” He battled liver cancer, and also contracted pneumonia. He was 31-years-old.

