Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly killed by a dog.(Blacqbook via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (Gray News) - Police in Arkansas say a baby has died after it was bitten by a dog.

According to the Cave Springs Police Department, officers responded to a home on Dec. 14 regarding a family dog that bit a four-day-old baby.

Authorities said the newborn suffered severe injuries to her head and was transported to a hospital.

The baby girl was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock but eventually died.

According to police, the dog, a 3-year-old Siberian Husky, was seized and euthanized by a veterinary service in accordance with state law.

Cave Springs police did not immediately identify the family involved but said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound I-25 just north of the Nevada/Tejon exit on Dec. 20, 2022.
Death investigation closed multiple lanes of I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday
Cold weather graphic.
Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way
Family and friends want to find Emori before an incoming cold front drops temperatures to...
Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
Attorneys announce federal lawsuit against city of Colorado Springs, police for alleged beating during arrest
12.22.22
Another bitterly cold night ahead

Latest News

Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
22 Wing Canadian Forces Base in North Bay held its annual NORAD tracks Santa promotion. The...
NORAD prepares to track Santa Claus from air force base in Colorado Springs
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend