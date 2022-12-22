Donate to southern Colorado charities while you visit Christmas light displays

Donate to Mark Ingles' food drive on Nugent Drive in northeastern Colorado Springs
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:15 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re going out to look at holiday lights, consider stopping by and dropping off food or monetary donations at one local man’s home.

Mark Ingles, a retired Air Force chaplain, decorated his home on Nugent Drive, near Barnes and Peterson in northeastern Colorado Springs for the 8th Annual Cans for Christmas food drive, to raise money and donations for local charities this holiday season.

It takes Ingles’ about three weeks to set up his elaborate light display, that draws the attention of many. While stopping by Ingles’ home, you can bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations for Care and Share Food Bank and the Springs Rescue Mission. You can also donate online here.

