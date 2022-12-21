Wildfire in Teller County briefly prompts evacuations

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (12:50 p.m.): The sheriff’s office has lifted the evacuations in the Rainbow Valley subdivision.

11 News is still working to get more information the fire that prompted the brief evacuation order.

_________________________________________

PREVIOUS (12:30 p.m.): Residents of the Rainbow Valley subdivision have been ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire near 360 Beaver Pond.

The area is off Highway 67 between Divide and Cripple Creek.

Officials have not provided a size at the time of this writing.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

