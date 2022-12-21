Wildfire in Teller County briefly prompts evacuations

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (12:50 p.m.): The sheriff’s office has lifted the evacuations in the Rainbow Valley subdivision.

11 News is still working to get more information the fire that prompted the brief evacuation order.

_________________________________________

PREVIOUS (12:30 p.m.): Residents of the Rainbow Valley subdivision have been ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire near 360 Beaver Pond.

EVACUATION ORDER for Rainbow Valley Subdivision due to a wildland fire near 360 Beaver Pond. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. The closest major intersection is Beaver Pond and Pikes Peak Drive — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) December 21, 2022

The area is off Highway 67 between Divide and Cripple Creek.

Officials have not provided a size at the time of this writing.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.