WATCH: How to cope with mental health struggles during the holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - When people think of the holiday season they usually relate it to feelings of love, joy, togetherness; but not everyone experiences it this way.

While many of us are focused on celebrating with loved ones, some people continue to face mental health challenges and those challenges can be intensified during this time of year.

In this segment, 11 Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sits with Cassandra Walton, Executive Director for the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, to talk about the most common mental health challenges both children and adults face during the holidays, and how anyone who may be struggling can work to overcome them.

Resources that offer support in Colorado include:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.