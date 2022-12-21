COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Civil rights attorney say they intend to file a federal lawsuit against both the city of of Colorado Springs and several of its officers in connection with the arrest of Dalvin Gadson in October.

Gadson was pulled over in October for driving without visible license plates, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department, which says its officers then asked him to step out of the vehicle for a DUI investigation.

According to the law office representing Gadson, the 29-year-old refused to get out of his car because he didn’t know why he was being detained, prompting police to attempt to “force him out, punching him repeatedly in the head and face. The beating continued even after Gadson was out of the car with the officers punching and kicking him in the head and back.”

Police have said Gadson had a knife in the car and that “when officers attempted to pull Mr. Gadson from the vehicle he physically fought with officers and on more than one instance re-entered the vehicle in the area of the knife.”

A case is currently active with CSPD Internal Affairs.

