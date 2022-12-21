Puff, puff, poof! Don’t warm up your cars unattended during this incoming cold snap!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Temperatures are expected to plummet below zero over the next 48 hours -- with windchills even lower.

With frigid temps, icy wind and even a little snow expected, it’s going to be tempting to warm your car while you get ready to head out.

But police are urging drivers to resist that urge.

Police tell 11 News leaving your car running unoccupied is akin to dangling your car keys in front of a crook and saying, “Here you go!” Known as “puffing” by law enforcement, it is one of the easiest ways to become a crime statistic. All crooks need are your keys and 30 seconds to make your car their car.

“We know from interviewing suspects that they will actually get in a car with other drivers and they will go around ... and look for cars that are left running and left warming up,” a Colorado Springs police lieutenant told 11 News in 2016.

In 2021, 205 vehicles in Colorado Springs were either stolen or burglarized while puffing. To add insult to injury for the victim, because puffing is technically illegal, not only are they out a car or various belongings -- but they’re out the money they have to pay as a fine.

Several minutes in a cold car is better than several hours, days or weeks dealing with the aftermath of a vehicle theft.

