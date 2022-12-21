Pet safety ahead of extreme cold

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With extreme cold coming to our area, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is reminding people to keep their pets safe.

Officials with the Humane Society say the most important winter safety tip is to not leave your pets outside in the cold weather.

Other things you can do to keep your pets safe are:

Bundle up and wipe down - Consider getting a sweater or coat for your pet and keep it dry. When coming back inside, wipe off your pet’s legs and stomach to get all the ice, snow, and even salt off them.

Remove common poisons - Antifreeze is poisonous to cats, dogs, and wildlife, so make sure to clean up any spills and keep them out of reach.

Know their limits - Cold tolerance in animals varies just like in humans. Pay attention to your pets’ tolerance based on their behaviors, physical features, and health.

Keep your digits current - Have your pet’s microchip and tag information updated in case they get lost.

If you have concerns about the conditions a pet is being kept in, call Animal Law Enforcement at 719-302-8798.

