‘I think the DA has an obligation to come clean,’ Former County Commissioner says more could have been done in alleged Club Q shooters 2021 bomb threat case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Former El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller says more charges should have been brought against Anderson Aldrich last year. He says if they had Aldrich could have been behind bars at the time of the Club Q shooting.

It is important to note Waller ran against current District Attorney Michael Allen in the Republican Primary.

Last year Aldrich faced seven charges for allegedly holding family at gunpoint and making bomb threats. Arrest papers first obtained by 11 News days after the Club Q shooting say Aldrich mentioned wanting to be the next mass killer and commit mass bombing and shootings. The initial report can be found here.

That case was ultimately dismissed by the court and sealed, all happening just months before this years shooting.

Waller says he believes the legal system failed.

“I think the DA has an obligation to come clean and to let the public know, let the victims of the Club Q shooting know, let their families know why that original case wasn’t further prosecuted,” Waller.

Search warrants released by the Sheriff’s Office say they found over 100 pounds of bomb making materials, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor and gas masks all belonging to Aldrich in the 2021 case.

Arrest papers detail Aldrich live streamed the standoff with authorities and threatened the numerous responding law enforcement agencies.

“Why weren’t all of those other charges filed- The bomb making materials, obstruction of justice, they could’ve charged him for menacing against all of the officers that were out there,” Waller.

The previous charges were all related to Aldrich’s family. Court documents detail the DA’s office was not successful in serving them subpoenas. DA Michael Allen said in a previous news conference that without the witnesses the prosecution could not go forward with the trial.

In the conference Allen was asked about the subpoena process for Aldrich’s mother who lived in Colorado at the time, “If somebody is for some reason not able be found you can’t serve them with a subpoena,” Allen.

He was also asked about Aldrich’s grandparents who had moved to Florida since Aldrich’s arrest, “I can’t tell you specifics of what happen step-by-step. We have to go through very formal steps to notify authorities in another state of the interstate subpoena request,” Allen.

Court transcripts from the 2021 case state the judge dismissed the charges because the DA’s office failed to prosecute, pointing out that witnesses were not served properly or within the time constraints, “I think the judge was powerless to do anything other than dismiss the case because the District Attorney didn’t have the case ready to go for trial,” Waller.

Court documents also detail concern both the prosecution and defense had about the victims willingness to testify. Waller says there are ways to bring witnesses to court in situations like that.

“People get served out of state all of the time. People get served in circumstances where they don’t want to be served out of state as well, that can happen in these cases,” Waller.

The 2021 transcripts also show that at least five different Deputy District Attorney’s were assigned to the case. Waller says when cases get passed around things can be missed, “Obviously things can fall through the cracks in those circumstances and that’s it seems like it appears that’s what happened in this case,” Waller.

