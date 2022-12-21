Fire department urges everyone to be vigilant amid high winds and arctic blast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we count down to the dangerous cold, it isn’t just the cold temperatures that is a concern. It’s the wind too.

Last month, three large fires broke out across southern Colorado. Officials say they were caused by homeless warming and cooking fires. While it was cold in November, the coming days will be colder and strong winds are causing concern.

“The colder it is, the more fires they normally have to try to keep warm and then we have more escapes, which is why we entered in the burn restrictions with the county,” said Brett Lacey, a fire marshal with Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe said it’s important to take this week’s danger seriously.

“We have some concern tomorrow and then even beyond that because it’s going to be so cold. We’ve had issues with homeless campfires before but it hasn’t been this cold,” said Bledsoe.

Ahead of the arctic blast, some areas of southern Colorado are expected to see strong wind gusts which can make a fire get out of control quickly.

“Ahead of the storm that is coming through tomorrow with that arctic front, it is going to be windy. It is going to be dry,” said Bledsoe.

The fire department is urging everyone to be vigilant.

“We have half a million detectors so people are watching for smoke. I encourage everybody to watch for smoke and fire and call 911,” said Lacey.

Colorado Springs Fire Department told 11News they are expecting to see a spike in calls for cold exposure and encourage people to seek shelter, especially those experiencing homelessness.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.