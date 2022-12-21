Family asking for public’s help finding missing Colorado Springs teen
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home.
A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old Emori’s safety.
Emori was last seen in the area of Research and Rangewood about 3 Tuesday afternoon. She was wearing a dark shirt with light blue and gray pajama pants and tennis shoes. She’s described as about 5-foot-2 and slender with dark hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.
