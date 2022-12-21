Family asking for public’s help finding missing Colorado Springs teen

Family and friends want to find Emori before an incoming cold front drops temperatures to...
Family and friends want to find Emori before an incoming cold front drops temperatures to dangerous lows.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home.

A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old Emori’s safety.

Emori was last seen in the area of Research and Rangewood about 3 Tuesday afternoon. She was wearing a dark shirt with light blue and gray pajama pants and tennis shoes. She’s described as about 5-foot-2 and slender with dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

