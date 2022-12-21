Don’t allow gifts to be stolen out of your car: Police share safety reminders for last minute shoppers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While it may sound like common sense to lock your car, police say people often don’t, leading to holiday gifts being stolen this time of year.

“It’s almost a daily occurrence,” said Colorado Springs Police Officer M.J. Thomson. “Whether the car is locked or not, [the criminals] can pick up a rock and throw it through the window. Whatever they can do to get those presents, and they’re pretty aggressive this time of year.”

Thomson also says, police are rarely able to get stolen gifts back to the rightful owners because it can be hard to prove an item belongs to someone.

That’s why police are reminding shoppers...

Never leave valuables/gifts in your car.

Take items home, to your office, or any other secure location between stores.

If you must leave items in your car, police say to always put them in a locked trunk. Leaving items visible on car seats can entice thieves, police say.

Park in well lit areas.

Don’t flaunt cash or items purchased because it can make you a target. Instead, conceal your purse/wallet and purchases.

Many people are guilty of this when getting home after a long holiday shopping haul: Saying “I’m tired. I’ll just leave what I bought in the car, and bring it inside tomorrow.” That’s also a common mistake that leads to theft.

Thomson says, “It also happens in neighborhoods. People leave things in their vehicles parked either in their driveway or in front of their home. We see theft happen just as much as there this time of year as we do at shopping areas.”

Police say you should always report if someone steals something from your car. That’s because thieves often target multiple cars in one area. Your report could be combined with multiple others to make a stronger case against a suspect.

Click here to file a crime report with Colorado Springs Police.

