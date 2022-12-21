Colorado Springs Utilities answers question of possibility of rate hikes after cold snap

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With a cold snap expected this week, eyes are turning to the power grid and whether the sub-zero temperatures will put a strain on the city’s power.

According to Steve Berry, a spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities, there isn’t much to worry about. He tells 11 News he doesn’t anticipate any massive power failures. Nevertheless, he says CSU stands ready.

“We’ve doubled our crews, we are ready to respond if necessary to any emergency,” Berry said, “although, we don’t expect any kind of interruption with out services solely due to weather on Thursday and Friday.”

Customers can keep an eye on outages through the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map.

Beyond this week, though, Berry says higher utility bills will likely be a concern for many residents. He says the energy market is turbulent, and it’s possible that the nation could see rates go up as they have in the past in the form of a cost adjustment. He says this will depend on how the market looks after the cold snap. For now, Berry says it’s impossible to say how much these bills could rise, if they do at all. For reference, though, customers saw at least a 10.5% increase on their bills before when this adjustment was made.

Since those increases, though, Berry says CSU has worked to drop rates for natural gas. Part of this, he says, was by stopping the use of coal at the Martin Drake Power Plant. He says maintaining a plant that uses coal can actually increase bills.

In the meantime, Berry says there are some things customers can do in the short term to make sure upcoming bills are as low as possible. These tips coincide with safe and sustainable ways to prepare your home for the sub-zero temperatures.

Firstly, he says keeping an eye on your thermostat is key. Although it sounds counter-intuitive for keeping your home safe, he recommends turning the heat down. Keeping your thermostat at 68°F while at home and 60°F while away or sleeping can both keep your home at a comfortable temperature and save energy so your bills stay low.

CSU also recommends using a smart thermostat, which they say can save around $145 annually.

Secondly, CSU recommends checking for drafts coming from doors and windows and sealing them. In addition, Berry recommends using natural light to heat your home. With the drafts eliminated, keeping your blinds and curtains open while it is sunny can provide a natural source of heat, allowing you to rely less on the thermostat.

Lastly, Berry says you can save money by maintaining your furnace. Changing your filter every month can ensure the furnace isn’t working harder than it needs to while heating your home.

Berry also says staying safe should be on everyone’s mind while keeping your home heated.

Most importantly, Berry says customers should trust in their home’s central heating.

“Number one from a safety standpoint, although it may be tempting, don’t try to augment your furnace, your central heating with a stove or a camping stove or anything like that because of carbon monoxide safety issues,” Berry said.

Using a stove to heat your home can increase carbon monoxide levels to dangerous levels. This is why CSU recommends only using your home’s regular central heating.

With doors and windows sealed off, though, Berry says it’s still important to keep an eye on those carbon monoxide levels.

“Make sure your Carbon monoxide detectors are working as intended, that’s very important,” he said.

More information on how to keep your home warm while both staying safe and conserving energy can be found on their website.

If you have a power emergency, you can call CSU at 719-448-4800.

Click here to keep up with the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.