COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation will announce the largest advanced manufacturing project in Colorado Springs and El Paso County in the last five years.

Scheduled to attend the event are:

Governor Jared Polis

Senator John Hickenlooper

Mayor John Suthers, City of Colorado Springs

Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County

Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC

