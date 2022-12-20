COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation will announce the largest advanced manufacturing project in Colorado Springs and El Paso County in the last five years.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 11:30 a.m.

Scheduled to attend the event are:

  • Governor Jared Polis
  • Senator John Hickenlooper
  • Mayor John Suthers, City of Colorado Springs
  • Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County
  • Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rubicon Drive on Dec. 19, 2022.
3 dead with murder-suicide investigation underway in Lorson Ranch neighborhood
LED bulbs are already being used in close to half the nation's homes, according to a survey.
Biden administration proposes phasing out fluorescent bulbs
Generic police lights
Shots fired at fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs
Fire burning west of Boulder 12/19/22.
Hundreds still evacuated for fire west of Boulder
Southbound I-25 just north of the Nevada/Tejon exit on Dec. 20, 2022.
Death investigation on I-25 blocking southbound lanes near South Nevada

Latest News

Shawn Lance Swisher
Man suspected of sexually assaulting a child, search warrant executed at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses near Woodland Park
Southbound I-25 just north of the Nevada/Tejon exit on Dec. 20, 2022.
Death investigation on I-25 blocking southbound lanes near South Nevada
Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning near Airport and S....
Victim killed in triple-shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs ID’d
12.20.22
Nice and Quiet Tuesday