Victim killed in triple-shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs ID’d

Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Circle Boulevard and Airport Road around 4:30 a.m.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have identified the man killed outside a strip mall east of downtown Colorado Springs over the weekend.

Officers responded to what they described as an unlicensed after-hours nightclub in the wee hours of Dec. 17 on reports of a shooting and found three victims at the scene.

Following an autopsy Monday, police publicly identified as 42-year-old Elijah Beatty of Colorado Springs. Beatty’s death marks the city’s 51st homicide of 2022, eight over the record set last year of 43.

At the time of this writing, no arrests have been made. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crime and hasn’t talked to detectives or otherwise has information on the case to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-STOP.

