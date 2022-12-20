‘Tub of bandits’ rehabbing at a Colorado nonprofit

Tub of raccoons.
Tub of raccoons.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 19, 2022
WETMORE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife recognized a nonprofit on Monday as the organization works to rehab orphaned raccoons.

The wildlife agency explained in a tweet that rehabbers like Tom and Cec Sanders get no holiday break as they work seven days a week caring for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. Tom and Cec work for the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore and recently took in several orphaned raccoons.

Click here for more on the rehab center that focuses on raising wild orphans in a way that they are releasable when the time is right. The organization has been donating their services for more than three decades with no government funding, according to their website.

