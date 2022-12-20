‘Tub of bandits’ rehabbing at a Colorado nonprofit

WETMORE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife recognized a nonprofit on Monday as the organization works to rehab orphaned raccoons.

The wildlife agency explained in a tweet that rehabbers like Tom and Cec Sanders get no holiday break as they work seven days a week caring for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. Tom and Cec work for the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore and recently took in several orphaned raccoons.

Click here for more on the rehab center that focuses on raising wild orphans in a way that they are releasable when the time is right. The organization has been donating their services for more than three decades with no government funding, according to their website.

Tub of bandits! These orphaned raccoons are being raised by Tom and Cec Sanders at their nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore. Rehabbers like Tom and Cec get no holiday break. They work 7 days a week feeding and caring for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. pic.twitter.com/wbvjCkWwGp — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 19, 2022

