Tips for navigating the holidays while recovering from an eating disorder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but in reality, it’s a stressful season.

This is especially true for someone struggling with an eating disorder or disordered eating.

“Eating disorders are rooted in anxiety, so someone with an eating disorder is going to experience a lot of symptoms of anxiety and be overwhelmed during the holidays because the holidays can be so centered around food,” said Hannah Childs, a registered dietitian in Colorado Springs who specializes in eating disorder therapy. “For someone with an eating disorder, they can anticipate that holiday gatherings are going to be particularly difficult and anxiety inducing”

Knowing this, Childs says there are some important things to keep in mind so you can stay on the road to recovery this holiday season.

Have a plan

Planning ahead is one of the best things you can do for yourself heading into the holidays.

If you’re going to a party, consider bringing a dish of your own so you have at least one food option you’re comfortable with.

Bring along different tools that help you cope with anxiety like a music playlist and have a support person you can turn to.

“Having a support person is particularly important. Someone that they can pull aside and let them know that they’re feeling anxious or overwhelmed,” explained Childs.

Avoid drugs or alcohol

While having a few holiday cocktails might seem like a great temporary relief for anxiety in social situations, drugs and alcohol increase feelings of depression and anxiety in the long run. They can also change your appetite and cause you to over indulge in food or skip meals, both harmful to the recovery process.

Set boundaries

It’s okay to decline holiday plans if you don’t think it will be beneficial to your recovery process.

If conversations about dieting or weight loss come up, let people know if you don’t feel comfortable with those discussions.

“Over the holidays, we can feel obligated to attend family gatherings, stay longer for maybe we have the capacity for, or, for some reason, over the holiday topics like diets and weight loss come up often. So, have an idea on how to redirect that conversation and advocate for yourself,” said Childs.

Don’t skip any meals

Oftentimes around the holidays, we tend to skip a meal so we can over indulge in the next holiday feast. If you’re recovering from eating disorder, this can be harmful to the recovery process. Stick to the meal plans you set for yourself.

Remember what the holidays are about

It’s easy to become overwhelmed and consumed with thoughts about food, but it’s important to remember that the holidays are supposed to about your relations with loved ones Although difficult, really try and focus on spending time with friends and family and not on food.

At the end of the day, practice compassion and self-love for yourself.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.