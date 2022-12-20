Standoff in Pueblo with homicide suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday.

This article will be updated as police were asking people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Capt. Dustin Taylor with the Pueblo Police Department says the situation is tied to a standoff with an apparent homicide suspect.

At about 2 p.m. police tweeted the following:

AVOID THE AREA



There is a heavy police presence around the 1800 block of W 31st Street. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/F4uLF55ix0 — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) December 20, 2022

