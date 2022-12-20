Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency through Dec. 26

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold temperatures settling in Colorado later this week, the city of Pueblo has declared a temporary housing and shelter emergency, effective through the day after Christmas.

The ordinance will allow churches to use their buildings as temporary housing.

“During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless. The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration.,” the order reads.

The emergency declaration began Monday evening and ends at 7 a.m. Dec. 26. Arctic air moves in Wednesday night, and temperatures across the Front Range are expected to plummet below zero with windchills as low as -50. Light snow is also possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the single digits, maybe the teens at best. More on the upcoming bitter cold front can be found here.

