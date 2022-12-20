Preparing your vehicle for the arctic blast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -As we countdown to the arctic blast that will hit southern Colorado this week, mechanics say it’s important to make sure your vehicle is in good working order, especially if you park outside or are planning to travel.

In a situation where temperatures are below zero, if your battery is weak, you may have an issue.

“Your battery is not going to perform its best when it’s cold,” said Travis Flesher, a technician with JC Repairs.

Mechanics in Colorado Springs are prepping for the blast of arctic air this week.

“We are stocking up batteries. We have had customers calling to see what they can do to preemptively combat any problems,” said Tabitha Walter with Gray’s Tire and Auto.

They say if you are parked outside and have a battery older than two years, it may be difficult or near impossible to start your engine once your car has sat idle for hours. They say now is the best time to prepare.

“Have your vehicle checked ahead of time. Get in as quick as you can. If you can’t get into your mechanic, have your battery checked at a local parts store. A lot of them offer it for free. We offer it for free,” said Flesher.

Mechanics also recommend parking in a garage if you can. At the very least, park near a structure, where there’s a wind break.

“We are going to be talking about wind chills about 20 to 50 below zero. That is seriously dangerous cold air,” said Brian Bledsoe, 11News Chief Meteorologist.

Brian adds you have until Wednesday to be as prepared as possible.

“Maybe you get stranded where you don’t have good cell service. You could freeze to death in this kind of weather. You can get hypothermia, frostbite. Make sure the car is in good working order,” said Bledsoe.

AAA says they are expecting their highest number of calls for service and jump starts will be on Thursday morning. They add that it will likely be a longer wait time due to the volume of calls, but if you are in a place where you can stay inside and wait, to let your technician know, so they can prioritize people stuck on the road.

