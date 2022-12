COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have shut down three lanes on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass while they investigate an abandoned vehicle.

A sergeant tells 11 News there is suspicious activity connected to the vehicle but could not elaborate further.

Update, law enforcement activity SB I-25 north of MLK Bypass has left three lanes closed. ONLY far right thru lane is open. Use alternate route. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) December 20, 2022

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.