Multiple ‘disturbances’ lead to arrest of a wanted man in Colorado Springs

Brigham Sheehan
Brigham Sheehan(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody following a couple of incidents police described as “disturbances” in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police started tracking Brigham Sheehan on Monday when an off-duty officer noticed a man and woman physically fighting in a vehicle. When the suspect learned the witness was a law enforcement officer, the suspect vehicle sped off and a short chase ensued involving uniformed officers. Police called off the chase for safety reasons. Police are reporting they believe the man involved in the fight was Sheehan.

Colorado Springs Police say a different disturbance between Sheehan and a woman later in the day led to the arrest of Sheehan. A tactical unit was utilized in the 600 block of N. 30th Street in the Old Colorado City area.

Sheehan had multiple warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody without incident.

