Man suspected of sexually assaulting a child, search warrant executed at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses near Woodland Park

Shawn Lance Swisher
Shawn Lance Swisher(TCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 60-year-old man is suspected of sexually assaulting a child in the Woodland Park area.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Shawn Lance Swisher on Tuesday.

“A search warrant of Swisher’s residence was also completed at the time of his arrest,” part of a news release issued by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The second search warrant was executed at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses near Woodland Park. Swisher is currently being held at the Teller County Detention Facility.”

As of Tuesday, the investigation was ongoing.

If you suspect child abuse in Colorado you can call 844-CO-4-Kids.

