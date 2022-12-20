Man suspected of murder and attempted murder in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, Pueblo Police announced a man is suspected of murder.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of E. 6th Street just after 2 in the morning on Dec. 2 for a reported shooting. When officer around they found a dead man and a woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators were able to identify a suspect, Austin Aragon.

Aragon is facing charges of 2nd-degree murder and attempted murder. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 719-320-6038.

