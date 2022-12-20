Lewis Palmer Baseball Participates in Wreaths Across America.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

The Lewis Palmer Baseball team celebrated the holiday season by participating in Wreaths of America, distributing wreaths on the graves of military members who lost their lives. It is now their fourth year, participating in this wonderful program, but say each time it gets more special.

“My first year was my junior year doing this I had a lot of fun, but being here with someone whose dad who served in the military it means a lot to be able to do this with him,” said senior Blake Nelson.

This is a tradition for the Rangers that hits close to home. Supporting a teammate who lost his dad in the line of duty.

Junior Dane Gilbert says, “It means a lot having my dad serve and losing his life while serving. It means a lot to come out here and honor our family and other families who have gone through the same thing.”

Junior Dane Gilbert lost his dad in the line of duty and days like these help him the most.

“This definitely helps just come out here spend time with my mom and brother and remember him what he served for and his purpose for serving,” says Gilbert.

It’s the memories along with the support of teammates that each Ranger leans into. Whether you’re being supported or supporting.

“I have had family who served it’s great to be able to do it for someone else to show him we care and we’re here for him,” says senior Blake Nelson.

“Super special knowing they got my back and that they will be there for me for things I need, or whatever I need to ask them for,” added Gilbert.

