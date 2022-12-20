At least 1 taken to hospital following crash involving a semi off Interquest in Colorado Springs

Semi crash near Interquest in Colorado Springs 12/20/22.
Semi crash near Interquest in Colorado Springs 12/20/22.(Anonymous viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway following a crash involving a semi on the north side of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call about the crash at about 12:47 p.m. near Interquest Parkway and Market Center Point. The intersection is just east of I-25.

As of 1:15 p.m., at least one person was reportedly being taken to the hospital as the cause of the crash remains under investigation. At that time, there were no major road closures. Details on how seriously the person was injured were not available.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a large first responder presence.

