BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of residents remain evacuated Tuesday as crews work to contain a fire burning west of Boulder.

The blaze broke out Monday afternoon in a structure along Sunshine Canyon Drive before spreading to grass. Driven by wind gusts up to 25 mph, the fire rapidly consumed more than a dozen acres, reaching 18 at last report Monday night.

“It just looked so bad coming from Sunshine Canyon,” one evacuee told 11 News sister station CBS Denver.

Firefighters went door to door getting people out of their homes.

“I’ve lived here for over 30 years. This is my fourth evacuation. I’m kinda like ‘OK, you just gotta see what Mother Nature does.’ The winds are crazy, it’s kinda sucky, but it’s kinda like a wait and see,” another evacuee told CBS Denver.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, the fire is 25 percent contained, and 457 people remain out of their homes.

We have issued emergency an EVACUATION ORDER at 14:12:49 on 12-19-2022 due to Wildfire occurring in the area of 2900 Block of Sunshine Canyon. Click https://t.co/4vuYka1gDv for a map of the affected area and detailed information. pic.twitter.com/nDixXL5EKu — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) December 19, 2022

