Firefighters and city crews one step closer to opening new trail in Broadmoor area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new trail system is still in the works in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs firefighters and city officials showed 11 News the fire mitigation they have been working on in the Broadmoor area. It is part of the Fishers Canyon Trail System which is used to prevent fires in that area from spreading.

Officials are asking everybody to stay away from the area at this time so they don’t get hurt. There are too many downed trees, rocks and steep hills to let people on it right now. This is located off of Wellfleet Street. These hazards will also make this area prone to fires until the work is completed.

“If a fire was ever introduced to an area, either by natural causes or by man-made causes, this would slow down the fire,” said Cory Ashby, Wildlife Program Coordinator for Colorado Springs Fire Department. “Depending to the reactivity or different scenarios, it would allow resources to put the fire down and save high value infrastructure and livelihood.”

Officials say this will make the forest in the area resilient to major fires for the next 25 years. The last time the area was mitigated was nine years ago. Crews are focusing mostly on trees with mistletoe since they are poisonous to the trees. City crews are treating the landscape by chipping, harvesting, loading and hauling trees out. Officials say a little more than 89 acres will be cleaned up.

“In the meantime, we asked folks to respect the closure,” said David Deitemeyer, Parks Senior Landscape Architect for Colorado Springs Parks Recreational and Cultural Services. “Please stay away from the property so that we can do the mitigation work in a safe meaningful manner. Then we can plan the property in a more appropriate way over the next 15 to 18 months.”

This is a $506,000 project that is paid for by the 2D fund. This was passed by voters in the city in November 2021. It allows the city to use part of excess revenue for fire mitigation. The Trails, Open Space and Park Sales Tax Program and Colorado Springs Utilities together gave $130,000 to help with clean up.

Once completed, this trail will connect between Broadmoor Bluffs and North Cheyenne Canyon Park for the Chamberlain trail. Officials believe the trail will be completed sometime in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.