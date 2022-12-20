Colorado Springs Airport to offer nonstop flights to Minnesota next summer

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:45 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Now boarding for Minnesota! The Colorado Springs Airport has announced new nonstop flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul starting next year!

This is in addition to new nonstop flights to Atlanta also slated to take off mid-next year. Both will be offered by Delta.

“We cannot express how excited we are that our partners at Delta Air Lines have not only added Atlanta nonstop service at the Colorado Springs Airport back to their schedule, but Minneapolis/ St. Paul nonstop service as well,” said Greg Phillips, director of aviation for the Springs airport.

The daily service to the Twin Cities starts June 5 and runs through Sept. 4. The airport has not said if there are plans to extend the flights beyond that date.

For more information on the Colorado Springs Airport or to book a flight, click here.

