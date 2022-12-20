Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way

Cold weather graphic.
Cold weather graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes.

Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:

“Dear Families,

As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22. We have been closely monitoring the forecasts for over a week, and have considered several different options. In the end, and given the fact that Thursday is the final day before the upcoming break, it makes the most sense to close school on that day. In turn, Cañon City Schools is canceling school for Thursday, December 22. Therefore, all facilities are closed on that date.

ALL SCHOOL BUILDINGS WILL BE CLOSED, AS WELL AS THE DISTRICT OFFICE.

Please also note that in addition to this, ALL after-school activities have been canceled for Thursday, 12.22.22.

Given the unique circumstances and timing of this particular date, there is no expectation for E-Learning for any students.

Please stay safe and warm! Enjoy the holiday season!”

Click here for more on the upcoming forecast.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rubicon Drive on Dec. 19, 2022.
3 dead with murder-suicide investigation underway in Lorson Ranch neighborhood
Southbound I-25 just north of the Nevada/Tejon exit on Dec. 20, 2022.
Death investigation closed multiple lanes of I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday
LED bulbs are already being used in close to half the nation's homes, according to a survey.
Biden administration proposes phasing out fluorescent bulbs
Generic police lights
Shots fired at fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning near Airport and S....
Victim killed in triple-shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs ID’d

Latest News

Lewis Palmer Baseball Participates in Wreaths Across America.
Lewis Palmer baseball participates in Wreaths Across America
Fire in Colorado Springs 12/20/22.
Crews battle house fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo
Southbound I-25 just north of the Nevada/Tejon exit on Dec. 20, 2022.
Death investigation closed multiple lanes of I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday