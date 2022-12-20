Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes.

Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:

“Dear Families,

As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22. We have been closely monitoring the forecasts for over a week, and have considered several different options. In the end, and given the fact that Thursday is the final day before the upcoming break, it makes the most sense to close school on that day. In turn, Cañon City Schools is canceling school for Thursday, December 22. Therefore, all facilities are closed on that date.

ALL SCHOOL BUILDINGS WILL BE CLOSED, AS WELL AS THE DISTRICT OFFICE.

Please also note that in addition to this, ALL after-school activities have been canceled for Thursday, 12.22.22.

Given the unique circumstances and timing of this particular date, there is no expectation for E-Learning for any students.

Please stay safe and warm! Enjoy the holiday season!”

