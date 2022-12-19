AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra will be in Aurora and Denver, Colorado to talk about the importance of vaccinating children.

At Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Secretary Becerra will take part in a roundtable where he’ll have a conversation with hospital leadership about children vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19, including the updated bivalent vaccine.

This visit comes after the Secretary sent a letter to all Governors to reinforce that the Biden-Harris Administration stands ready to continue assisting them with resources, supplies, and personnel to address the confluence of respiratory illnesses including Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

