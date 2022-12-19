Voice of the consumer: Precautions urged as strep infections are on the rise

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reached out to me to get the word out about an illness that is surging across the country and here in Colorado, group A strep.

Sadly, two children have died from the bacteria in the Denver metro area recently. I talked one on one with the state epidemiologist about what parents and grandparents need to know.

“Group A strep is a bacteria that causes a wide variety of infections,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “The infection that people are probably most familiar with that this bacteria causes is strep throat or strep pharyngitis, but this bacteria can also go on to cause much more severe or invasive infections, and we call those invasive group A strep infection.”

CDPHE said there have been two deaths since the start of November. The last death in a pediatric patient in Colorado from group A strep was in 2018.

“It does seem like we are seeing more of these invasive group A strep infections right now, especially among children,” Herlihy said. “We track these infections, specifically as part of a CDC-funded program called the Emerging Infections Program, and the area that we track these infections is in the Denver metro area.

“Typically, we see one to two of these per month, but since Nov. 1, we’ve seen 11 of these invasive group A strep infections.”

The state said the recent children’s cases range in age from 10 months to 6 years, but anyone of any age can get group A strep. However, many of the recent cases had a recent viral respiratory illness. If you have new or worsening symptoms, you should call your doctor right away.

“One of the more common scenarios that we’ve been seeing recently with some of these group A invasive infections are children who have a preceding viral respiratory infection, flu, COVID or RSV, and a typical course with that viral infection. And then they develop new symptoms or worsening symptoms,” Herlihy said. “That’s when we see the secondary bacterial infections, or invasive infections occurring, so the symptoms change, become more severe.

“A child might develop a new fever after they were getting a little bit better. They might develop a new rash, or become very sleepy; they might have trouble breathing. All of those will be some of the warning signs of these type of severe infections.”

There is no vaccine to prevent group A strep. Doctors say the best thing you can do is make sure your children are up to date on other vaccines.

“So we know that one of the things that can lead to these types of infections is a preceding illness. Commonly, especially right now, a viral respiratory illness,” Herlihy said. “Thankfully, at least some of those viral respiratory illnesses, we know, are preventable. So we know that we can prevent COVID and influenza infections with vaccine. We also know that these invasive group A strep infections can occur after chickenpox or varicella infections. We also know that that’s another vaccine-preventable disease.

“A way to prevent some of these invasive infections is to prevent the infection that puts an individual at greater risk for developing one of these secondary bacterial infections.”

You can find more information from CDPHE about group A strep at KKTV.com; click on “Find It.”

I hope you have a happy and safe holiday season!

