FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are asking people living near the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive in Lorson Ranch to stay in their homes while they try to safely get a barricaded suspect to surrender.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the following alert about 10:40 a..m.:

EPSO on scene of a barricaded suspect related to a shooting that just occurred in the 9800 Block of Rubicon Drive in Lorson Ranch. Please stay away from the area. If you are in your home near the scene please stay away from windows and doors. We will update with more information. pic.twitter.com/PDnQhubK23 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 19, 2022

No other details have been released. 11 News has a crew at the scene now working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.