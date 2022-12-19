Suspect arrested in northeast Springs robbery

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:52 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two crooks threatened a clerk at gunpoint and stole cash from a business late Sunday night.

The crime was reported at a store on Austin Bluffs Parkway near Farmingdale Drive. Police were told the suspects walked in just before 11, showed off a gun and demanded money. After getting what they came for, they fled.

But the suspects didn’t get to enjoy their spoils for long.

Responding officers set up containment in the area and soon located one of the alleged robbers about a mile away on Wheatgrass Drive. He was taken into custody without incident -- and police say they recovered the stolen money and the gun used in the crime.

The suspect in custody has been identified as Jesse Greathouse. The second suspect has not been arrested at the time of this writing.

