MOST WANTED: Child predator and attempted murder suspect among 8 sought in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public with tracking down eight people wanted on various charges.

Anyone with information on the location of any of the suspects is asked to call 719-634-STOP (7867). You may be eligible for a reward and you can remain anonymous.

Among the eight people featured on Dec. 19 are an attempted murder suspect and a child predator:

LIONEL JEFFERY LEE: is a Black Male, 43 years old, 6′2″ tall, and 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LEE is wanted for Murder 2 - Attempted and Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon.

KAILAN RODRIGUEZ MARION: is a Black Male, 23 years old, 5′11″ tall, and 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MARION is wanted for Sex Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (5), Sex Assault – Pattern of Abuse (4), Enticement of Child, Internet Luring of Child, Theft, Forgery and Trespass 1 - Auto.

LAVAUGHN RUDOLPH MILNE: is a Black Male, 35 years old, 5′9″ tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MILNE is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., and Firearm – Illegal Discharge.

JOEY ANTHONY MURACA: is a White Male, 22 years old, 6′1″ tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. MURACA is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 3, Harassment (2), Protection Order Violation (2) and Child Abuse.

ORLANDO NEIL ORTEGA: is a White Male, 42 years old, 5′8″ tall, and 223 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ORTEGA is wanted for Assault 2, Felony Menacing, Child Abuse, Assault 3 and Harassment.

JESSE DANIEL SMITH: is a White Male, 29 years old, 5′9″ tall, and 135 lbs., with red hair and green eyes. SMITH is wanted for Felony Menacing (2), Illegal Discharge of Firearm and Reckless Endangerment.

JOSEPH DWIGHT TEAKELL: is a White Male, 43 years old, 6′ tall, and 165 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. TEAKELL is wanted for Stalking (3) and Protection Order Violation (3).

TYSHIER CHRISTOPHER KHITRAN WILLIAMS: is a Black Male, 24 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WILLIAMS is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Criminal Mischief, Child Abuse and Parole Violation.

