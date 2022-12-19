Local fitness store hosts toy drive for Safe Passage

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Time is running out to donate to local toy drives with Christmas less than a week away.

One local business that just opened a Colorado Springs location is joining in on the Christmas spirit with a toy drive of its own.

“It’s important that small businesses and everybody individually come together and help each other,” said Taylor McLaren, sales manager at Fitness Gallery.

The gym equipment store opened their doors earlier this month and started collecting toys right away on Dec. 1.

“Prices keep going up, cost of living keeps going up, I just feel like there’s more people in need, and I think us doing our part to help those people in need, that’s what we’re striving for here,” said McLaren and adds they’ve received a good response from customers coming in to purchase equipment and then returning to donate. “I’ve had three or four people that have just walked in and been like ‘oh, that’s cool, you all are doing a toy drive,’ and they’ll basically just drop toys off the next day when they come by. It’s just been a really cool experience.”

The business will collect toys until Dec. 20 and then donate everything to Safe Passage in Colorado Springs.

“I really, really like Safe Passage just because they are a home that’s able to pull kids that are in domestic violence situations and really create an opportunity for them,” said McLaren.

