Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection to a homicide investigation in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department is reporting first responders were called to the 2000 block of E. 14th Street Sunday night on a report that someone was not breathing. The neighborhood is on the east side of Pueblo south of Highway 50 and just west of Troy Avenue. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives were called out to further investigate and are conducting the investigation as a homicide, part of a news release from the police department reads. “No arrests have been made at this time. This is still an active and ongoing investigation.This is the 26th homicide investigation of 2022.”

The victim has not been publicly identified. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-542-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Shots fired at fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs
Courtland Grand River Apartments 12/18/2022
Homicide suspect in custody after allegedly trying to break into Colorado Springs police station, turn himself in
Police cars at the Nevada Motel off South Nevada and Mill Street on Dec. 18, 2022.
Body found at motel just south of downtown Colorado Springs
Willamette and Institute police scene 12/18/2022
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting at police, causing standoff near downtown Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning near Airport and S....
3 people shot east of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning

Latest News

Fire east of Colorado Springs.
Crews battle grass fire east of Colorado Springs
Rubicon Drive on Dec. 19, 2022.
Situation involving a barricaded suspect in Fountain-area neighborhood
WATCH: Suspect barricaded in Fountain-area neighborhood in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Suspect barricaded in Fountain-area neighborhood in Colorado Springs
Amid power outages from Russian bombings, a Colorado Springs partnership is helping provide...
Colorado Springs company working to help Ukrainians without power