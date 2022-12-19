Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection to a homicide investigation in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department is reporting first responders were called to the 2000 block of E. 14th Street Sunday night on a report that someone was not breathing. The neighborhood is on the east side of Pueblo south of Highway 50 and just west of Troy Avenue. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives were called out to further investigate and are conducting the investigation as a homicide, part of a news release from the police department reads. “No arrests have been made at this time. This is still an active and ongoing investigation.This is the 26th homicide investigation of 2022.”

The victim has not been publicly identified. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-542-STOP.

