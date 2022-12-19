Good Samaritan sounds the alarm on Colorado house fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A neighbor sounded the alarm early Monday morning, quickly getting firefighters to a burning home in Highlands Ranch.

Firefighters responded to a home near West Highlands Ranch Parkway and Lucent Boulevard just after 5 a.m.

“When crews arrived on scene they a heavy fire throughout the home,” South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The family was able to escape.

The fire was declared under control about 30 minutes after crews arrived. One cat is still missing at last report.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

