Good Samaritan sounds the alarm on Colorado house fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A neighbor sounded the alarm early Monday morning, quickly getting firefighters to a burning home in Highlands Ranch.
Firefighters responded to a home near West Highlands Ranch Parkway and Lucent Boulevard just after 5 a.m.
“When crews arrived on scene they a heavy fire throughout the home,” South Metro Fire Rescue said.
The family was able to escape.
The fire was declared under control about 30 minutes after crews arrived. One cat is still missing at last report.
A concerned neighbor was the original 911 caller stating that the front of the house was on fire. When crews arrived on scene they a heavy fire throughout the home. The fire has now been marked under control. No injuries reported. One cat is missing. Investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/kLtOZecTJ9— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 19, 2022
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
