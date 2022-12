BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burning west of Boulder on Monday prompted evacuations.

At about 2 p.m. the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reported they were helping respond to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive. The area is near the Seven Hills neighborhood.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

At about 2:15 p.m. the sheriff’s office shared an evacuation map:

We have issued emergency an EVACUATION ORDER at 14:12:49 on 12-19-2022 due to Wildfire occurring in the area of 2900 Block of Sunshine Canyon. Click https://t.co/4vuYka1gDv for a map of the affected area and detailed information. pic.twitter.com/nDixXL5EKu — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) December 19, 2022

