Family and protesters gather outside jail after inmate death

Family says 24-year-old died alone in cell
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 24-year-old Savannah Poppell’s family gathered outside the El Paso County Jail looking for answers after her death.

The Sheriffs office says Poppell died last week saying in part “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Savannah Poppell’s family and friends,” the release adds. “The preliminary autopsy report indicates her death was likely due to an upper gastrointestinal bleed from an esophageal tear due to vomiting in the setting of substance withdrawal. The coroner’s office is awaiting toxicology results before establishing the official cause and manner of death.”

More information from the initial report can be found here.

Poppell’s mother says she doesn’t understand why her daughter was left alone in a cell while withdrawing and that she should have received more medical treatment. Among the family were members of the Colorado Springs People Coalition. They say they want to push for reform within the jail for more medical attention for inmates.

The Sheriffs office tells 11 News they are contracted with WellPath for medical services. We have reached out to the company and are waiting for a response.

The Sheriffs office also says there was medical staff in the ward when Poppell was found unresponsive and that live saving measures were taken.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

