Experts suggest even with the drop in used car prices, now is a good time to sell

Edmunds reports that used car prices have fallen for four straight months
Experts suggest even with the drop in used car prices, now is a good time to sell
Experts suggest even with the drop in used car prices, now is a good time to sell(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The average price of a used vehicle has fallen for four straight months, according to automotive research firm Edmunds, but experts said now is still a good time to sell.

If you are looking to sell your vehicle financial coach Cherry Dale had several tips:

·       Be realistic about your car. Blue book values are based on condition, so make sure your price matches the true condition of your car.

·       If you need to sell quickly start at a lower price, but if you’ve got the time, aim high.

·       Consider selling to a dealership: they usually pay less but take care of all the paperwork.

·       If you sell privately, make sure you pick a safe location to meet and preferable have someone with you.

·       Ask to be paid with a cashier’s check from a financial institution or credit union

If you have questions about transferring titles, etc. check with your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Shots fired at fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs
Courtland Grand River Apartments 12/18/2022
Homicide suspect in custody after allegedly trying to break into Colorado Springs police station, turn himself in
Police cars at the Nevada Motel off South Nevada and Mill Street on Dec. 18, 2022.
Body found at motel just south of downtown Colorado Springs
Willamette and Institute police scene 12/18/2022
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting at police, causing standoff near downtown Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning near Airport and S....
3 people shot east of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Jury selection begins in major 1/6 Proud Boys sedition trial
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in court in the Bahamas on Monday.
FTX founder agrees to extradition to US, attorney says
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Condo resident killed 5 at Toronto-area building