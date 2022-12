EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a grass fire east of Colorado Springs on Monday.

At about noon the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced the fire was burning in an area east of Marksheffel Road and Highway 94.

At about 12:40 p.m. there was little to no smoke visible in the area and crews appeared to have the fire under control.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

CHFD responding to an outside fire with Falcon in the area of Hwy 94 east of Marksheffel — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) December 19, 2022

