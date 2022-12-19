Colorado Springs company working to help Ukrainians without power

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As people across Ukraine deal with power outages from Russian bombings, one Colorado Springs company is working to provide resources to help them power through the winter.

Ukraine Power Inc. is the product of a new partnership between Whitney Luckett, who owns Simko North America, and Yana Malyk, a Ukrainian refugee. Simko North American is an international raw material supply chain and logistics company.

Malyk was an entrepreneur in Ukraine. She lived there with her two daughters, but when it became too dangerous to live there in July, she fled to the United States.

“[I] came with [my] two daughters,” she told 11 News through a translator, “and here [we] were welcomed by a great, amazing family.”

The Luckett family sponsored the Malyk family as refugees, which allowed the family to move to the U.S.

After she arrived to the U.S., news of Russian bombings reached Malyk. She heard about power being knocked out as temperatures began going down for the winter and residents began preparing for a harsh season. According to Ukraine Power Inc., 90% of public utilities are down in the Luhansk Region because of Russian bombings. Malyk said hearing about this during the holidays makes her mission especially poignant.

“Everyday when [I] drive through the streets of Colorado Springs and [see] the Christmas lights and decorations and everything,” Malyk said, “[I am] so amazed and so happy about that but, at the same time, it’s a little, you know, sad because [I understand] that people in Ukraine cannot have this, people in Ukraine cannot have their own simple things like cooking their meals, and that’s what [this] company is for.”

The goal of Ukraine Power is to address the needs of Ukrainians without power. Malyk is coordinating directly with the Governor of Luhansk’s office to understand the region’s power needs. She said the governor has agreed to support the logistics necessary to move equipment once it arrived at the Poland and Ukraine border.

Some resources Ukraine Power is working to provide to the region include power generators, heaters and light sources. Malyk said she started the organizations knowing Americans would jump at the opportunity to help Ukraine. She said she has been inspired by the support the nation has gotten from the U.S.

“[I] would like to express [my] gratitude for everything American people are doing for Ukraine and they’re not stopping supporting Ukraine,” she said. “It’s amazing what Americans are doing for Ukraine.”

Recently, Ukraine Power sent 45 generators to London, who will send them to Ukraine.

If you would like to donate, Malyk says physical checks or Venmo is the best way to help. You can send money to @UkrainePower on Venmo, or mail checks to 620 N. Tejon street, Ste. 201 in Colorado Springs.

