Colorado Springs celebrates 1st night of Hanukkah

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jews in Colorado Springs and around the world marked the start of Hanukkah Sunday.

“The first night of Hanukkah, the first is always special. Jewish people around the world will actually be making three blessings tonight before the menorah lighting,” said Rabbi Moshe Liberow of Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Colorado.

Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Colorado on Demonico Drive held a parade Sunday afternoon, featuring a caravan of cars with menorahs on the roof.

“[The] message is to go out and to kindle and illuminate the surroundings of the world, make the world a warmer place, make it more inviting for goodness,” Liberow said.

Sunday night, Temple Shalom near downtown Colorado Springs hosted a community candle-lighting ceremony. Attendees were encouraged to bring their own menorahs to fill the room with light.

Rabbi Jay Sherwood of Temple Shalom said the light of the menorah demonstrates how just a single candle can overcome the darkness in the world.

“We live in dark times,” he told 11 News. “Anti-semitism has grown in the country, anti-LGBTQ, anti-Black, anti-Asian violence, etc, and this is a chance for us to say we don’t want that darkness in our lives, we want the light. And Hanukkah represents light.”

Sunday’s lighting ceremony included traditional Hanukkah songs along with the lighting.

For those unfamiliar with the eight-day celebration, Temple Shalom described it:

“Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, celebrates the victory of the Jewish Maccabees over the army of the Seleucid tyrant, King Antiochus IV, in the year 165 BCE. After winning the war, the Jews rededicated the ancient Temple in Jerusalem, which Antiochus had desecrated. According to the traditional story, the Maccabees found a one-day supply of oil with which to re-light the Temple’s Menorah, but the oil miraculously lasted for eight days. Today, the Hanukkah Menorah is a nine-branched candelabra, with one candleholder for each day of the miracle, plus one candleholder for a helper candle that lights the others. Each night of the holiday, the number of candles that are kindled increases, culminating with a fully lit Menorah on the final night.”

The holiday runs through Dec. 26.

