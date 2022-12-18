Homicide suspect in custody after reportedly trying to break into Colorado Springs police station, turns himself in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide suspect is in custody after reportedly trying to break into a Colorado Springs police station and turning himself in.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department reported a man tried to break into the Falcon Division building on Goddard Street. Police say the man was taken into custody in the act, and was reportedly trying to turn himself in for murder.

Police investigated this claim, responding to the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard, and found one person dead inside an apartment.

The suspect and victim’s names have not yet been released Sunday morning. We will update this article as we learn more.

