Family of Club Q shooting victim celebrates his life by looking for reasons to smile

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly a month after the shooting at Club Q that left five people dead, the family of one of the victims said they decided to stop crying, and look for something to smile about.

22-year-old Raymond Green Vance was one of five people killed that night. His family held a remembrance ceremony for the community two weeks after the shooting. Vance’s grandfather, Ron Bell, tells 11 News the support the family has received since that tragic night has been heartwarming.

“It’s been overwhelming, the support was so great,” Bell said. “People came out to celebrate him and we couldn’t be more happy about that.”

On Saturday, family and friends met at Atrevida Beer Company to honor the life of Raymond. People came from all over, including California and Mexico. One man who helped organize this event, Efren Ramirez, decided to cook for the event.

“What better way to bring everyone closer than with some food and just being here, hanging out,” Ramirez said.

He brought his grill and an arsenal of food from Mexico. His authentic Tia Juana tacos, paired with beverages provided by Atrevida, became the centerpiece of an event Raymond’s family said was all about laughter and joy.

“It’s been sad for a while, we are looking for something to smile about,” Bell said, “and whenever you combined people and food, you can usually get a brighter atmosphere.”

It was the perfect way to honor Raymond, who Ramirez said was always smiling.

“I never saw that kid without a smile on his face,” Ramirez laughed as he cooked.

He told 11 News that he, himself, had experienced hardship. But in spite of that, he learned from Raymond how to look at the bright side of life.

“Now, I try to be happy all the time, even though I’ve been going through my own stuff with losing my own daughter this past year,” Ramirez said, “just thinking about him and how happy he was all the time, it just gives me a new breath of fresh air, start over again and you know what, life is good, we can’t spend it depressed all the time.”

Ron Bell said Raymond was a spark who lit up any room he walked into. It was that spark he said his family was hoping to capture.

Among the music and laughter, Raymond’s mother was selling t-shirts with messages of hope and love on them. On one shirt was a message written by Bell on the day they buried Raymond.

“Please teach your children tolerance and acceptance, teach them to love and welcome, teach them to live and let live.”

