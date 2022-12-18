Custer County deputies trying to resolve standoff with armed man in camper

SILVER CLIFF, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is trying to peacefully end a standoff involving an armed man holed up inside a camper.

The incident has been unfolding since late Sunday morning in the town of Silver Cliff, which neighbors Westcliffe in Custer County.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office posted the following message to its Facebook page at 10:16 a.m.:

TACTICAL ALERT: The Custer County Colorado Sheriff’s office is working a tactical situation in Silver Cliff Colorado. At this time we have a gunman barricaded inside a camper.

We have evacuated the square block encompassing the areas of 1st Street to South Street along with the area between French Street to Butler.

Please avoid this area for the next two hours while we work to safely resolve the situation.

Do not attempt to contact the suspect by telephone. We are working with our dispatch center to communicate with him.

No further information has been released. 11 News has left a message with the sheriff’s office.

