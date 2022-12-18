Custer County deputies trying to resolve standoff with armed man in camper

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER CLIFF, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is trying to peacefully end a standoff involving an armed man holed up inside a camper.

The incident has been unfolding since late Sunday morning in the town of Silver Cliff, which neighbors Westcliffe in Custer County.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office posted the following message to its Facebook page at 10:16 a.m.:

TACTICAL ALERT: The Custer County Colorado Sheriff’s office is working a tactical situation in Silver Cliff Colorado. At this time we have a gunman barricaded inside a camper.

We have evacuated the square block encompassing the areas of 1st Street to South Street along with the area between French Street to Butler.

Please avoid this area for the next two hours while we work to safely resolve the situation.

Do not attempt to contact the suspect by telephone. We are working with our dispatch center to communicate with him.

No further information has been released. 11 News has left a message with the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Shots fired at fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning near Airport and S....
3 people shot east of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning
Courtland Grand River Apartments 12/18/2022
Homicide suspect in custody after allegedly trying to break into Colorado Springs police station, turn himself in
Items found near skeletal remains.
Human remains found in Colorado, investigators ask for help with identifying person found
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

Skydiving seniors
WATCH: Skydiving seniors prove you're never too old!
Willamette and Institute police scene 12/18/2022
Colorado Springs neighborhood shelter-in-place order lifted after suspect reportedly shot at police
Courtland Grand River Apartments 12/18/2022
Homicide suspect in custody after allegedly trying to break into Colorado Springs police station, turn himself in
Willamette standoff
WATCH: Standoff near downtown Colorado Springs