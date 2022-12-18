Colorado Springs neighborhood shelter in place order lifted after suspect reportedly shot at police

Willamette and Institute police scene 12/18/2022
Willamette and Institute police scene 12/18/2022(KKTV/Vernon Jewell)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter in place order for a Colorado Springs neighborhood has been lifted after a suspect reportedly shot at police.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Willamette and Institute near downtown for reports of shots being fired. Police say the suspect shot towards officers and then went inside a home.

11 News crews on scene saw SWAT respond and use tear gas. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody, but has not yet been publicly identified by police Sunday morning.

A shelter in place order for the surrounding area was in effect, but has since lifted. We will update this article as we learn more.

